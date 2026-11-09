News National Punjab's Growth Blueprint: Fiscal Incentives to Global Competitiveness

Punjab's Growth Blueprint: Fiscal Incentives to Global Competitiveness

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora rolled out the red carpet for global and UAE investors by introducing key provisions of the Industrial and Business Development Policy-2026. Offering up to 100%–125% Fiscal Investment Returns (FCI), fast-track approvals, and single-window facilitation via Invest Punjab, the state aims to position itself as India's premier investment destination.

Advertisement