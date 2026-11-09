Punjab's Growth Blueprint: Fiscal Incentives to Global Competitiveness
Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora rolled out the red carpet for global and UAE investors by introducing key provisions of the Industrial and Business Development Policy-2026. Offering up to 100%–125% Fiscal Investment Returns (FCI), fast-track approvals, and single-window facilitation via Invest Punjab, the state aims to position itself as India's premier investment destination.
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Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora rolled out the red carpet for global and UAE investors by introducing key provisions of the Industrial and Business Development Policy-2026. Offering up to 100%–125% Fiscal Investment Returns (FCI), fast-track approvals, and single-window facilitation via Invest Punjab, the state aims to position itself as India's premier investment destination.
Key Policy Highlights & Fiscal Incentives
1. Flexible Fiscal Incentive Framework
- Standard Manufacturing Support: Eligible manufacturing projects can receive fiscal incentives up to 100% of Fixed Capital Investment (FCI).
- Priority & Regional Support: Units in priority sectors, Border Districts, and Kandi areas are eligible for incentives up to 125% of FCI (capped at ₹500 crore).
- Capital Subsidies: Up to 20% of eligible FCI (maximum ₹10 crore).
- Tax & Utility Benefits:
- 75% Net SGST Reimbursement for the eligible period.
- 100% Electricity Duty Exemption for both new units and existing units expanding operations.
2. Comprehensive Coverage & Single-Window Facilitation
- Broad Scope: Incentive benefits extend to new greenfield projects, as well as the expansion and modernization of existing industrial infrastructure.
- Invest Punjab Integration: Serves as a digital, unified single-window portal where foreign investors can apply for clearances, track project status, and access incentives remotely from anywhere in the world.
Strategic Opportunities & Targeted Sectors
1. Key Sectors Eyed for UAE Capital
- Food Processing & Agriculture
- Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics
- IT / ITeS, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), & Data Centres
- Renewable Energy & Green Technologies
- Textiles, Skill Development, & Employment-Intensive Sectors
2. Spotlight Opportunity: Rajpura IMC
- 1,100-Acre Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC): Located at Rajpura along the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC).
- Investor Pitch: Highlighted as a mega-opportunity for global manufacturing, logistics hubs, and allied industries, expected to drive economic transformation and large-scale employment creation.
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