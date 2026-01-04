Punjab’s Sadak Surakhya Force: Saving Lives on Highways, One Emergency at a Time

Road accidents are one of the biggest causes of sudden death in India. In Punjab, too, thousands of families have faced tragedy because help did not reach in time. To tackle this life-threatening gap between accident and hospital care, the Punjab Government launched a unique and powerful initiative, the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF).

This special road safety force has been established with a clear goal: to ensure that accident victims receive immediate medical attention within the critical 'golden hour'.

When was the Sadak Surakhya Force launched?

The Sadak Surakhya Force was launched by the Punjab Government in 2024 as a dedicated emergency response system for road accidents. Unlike regular police or ambulance services, SSF has been designed exclusively for highway and road emergencies, with trained staff and specially equipped vehicles deployed across the state's major roads.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described it as a people-centric step aimed at reducing avoidable deaths caused by delayed medical attention.

How big is the force?

The Sadak Surakhya Force is a large, professionally trained unit consisting of:

Thousands of trained personnel

Hundreds of specially equipped vehicles, including:

Advanced Life Support ambulances

Trauma care vans

Quick response vehicles

These vehicles are strategically stationed along highways, state roads, accident-prone zones, and busy traffic corridors to help reach victims within minutes.

Each team includes trained drivers, paramedics and emergency responders who know how to handle trauma, bleeding, fractures, and cardiac emergencies at the accident site itself.

How many lives has SSF saved so far?

Since its launch, the Sadak Surakhya Force has responded to thousands of road accidents across Punjab. According to official records, the force has already saved thousands of lives by providing:

On-spot first aid

Immediate trauma support

Rapid transfer to the nearest hospital

Earlier, many accident victims lost their lives simply because no ambulance reached them in time. SSF has changed that reality by cutting down response time drastically.

What do SSF employees say?

An SSF emergency responder shared:

“Earlier, when accidents happened on highways, people waited helplessly. Now, when we get a call, our team reaches the spot within minutes. We stop bleeding, give oxygen, stabilise the patient and take them to the hospital. Many lives have been saved because we reach in the golden hour.”

For them, every minute matters, and every life saved is a victory.

How does SSF operate on the ground?

The force is connected to a central control system. When an accident is reported, the nearest SSF unit is alerted immediately. GPS-enabled vehicles reach the location quickly. The team stabilises the injured and transports them to the nearest suitable medical facility.

This has reduced pressure on police and regular ambulances and ensured professional trauma care on roads.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s message

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has repeatedly said that no one should die just because help was late. Speaking on the Sadak Surakhya Force, he said:

“Every life is precious. We created Sadak Surakhya Force so that no family in Punjab loses their loved one just because an ambulance didn’t reach on time. This force is a symbol of our government’s commitment to protect every citizen on the road.”

A people-first reform

Sadak Surakhya Force is not just a government department; it is a lifeline for road users. Whether it is a truck driver on a highway, a family travelling in a car, or a two-wheeler rider, SSF stands ready to help.

With trained manpower, modern vehicles and a strong emergency network, Punjab has created one of the most advanced road safety response systems in India.

This initiative reflects the government’s broader vision: Good governance should not just build roads; it should also protect the people who travel on them.