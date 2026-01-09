Punjab’s Sports Revolution: Building Champions, Fighting Drugs, and Creating Opportunities

Sports have always been part of Punjab’s DNA. From hockey fields to wrestling akharas, the state has produced some of India’s finest athletes. But in recent years, the Punjab Government has taken a historic step to revive and strengthen sports culture through a comprehensive sports policy, massive infrastructure development, and direct financial and job support for players.

This is not just about medals, it is about giving youth a healthy, disciplined and hopeful future.

Punjab’s New Sports Policy

The Punjab Government introduced a progressive Sports Policy aimed at identifying talent early, supporting athletes financially, and ensuring that sports become a real career option for young people.

The policy focuses on:

Training at the grassroots level

Providing professional coaching

Offering financial help for equipment, diet and travel

Rewarding achievements with government jobs and cash awards

This has given thousands of young players the confidence to take sports seriously.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: A movement, not just a tournament

One of the most popular initiatives under this policy is “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.” These state-level sports competitions are organised to give players from villages, schools and towns a big platform.

So far, several sessions of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan have been successfully held. Players from all districts participate in athletics, football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling and many other sports.

The government has distributed crores of rupees as prize money to winners, encouraging youth to continue their sporting journey.

A young athlete said, “Earlier, we played just for passion. Now we know that if we perform well, the government will support us financially.”

Government jobs for sportspersons

To give athletes long-term security, the Punjab Government has provided government jobs to hundreds of players who performed well at state, national and international levels.

These jobs ensure that players do not have to quit sports due to financial pressure. Many of them continue training while serving in government departments.

A player who received a government job said, “Now my family is secure. I can focus fully on my training without worrying about money.”

Financial support for training

The government also provides financial assistance for training, including money for:

Coaching

Diet and nutrition

Sports equipment

Travel for tournaments

This support is especially helpful for players from rural and poor backgrounds who could not earlier afford professional training.

Olympic medal winners rewarded

When India’s hockey team won medals at the Olympics, Punjab proudly honoured its players. Each Olympic medal-winning hockey player from Punjab received generous cash rewards from the state government, showing respect for their hard work and dedication.

This recognition sends a powerful message: Punjab values its sports heroes.

13,000 modern stadiums to keep youth away from drugs

One of the boldest steps taken by the Punjab Government is the plan to build 13,000 ultra-modern stadiums across the state to engage youth in sports and keep them away from drugs.

In the first phase, construction of 3,083 stadiums is already underway.

These stadiums will provide:

Safe spaces to play

Professional sports facilities

Grounds for daily practice

This is part of the government’s larger mission to fight drug addiction through positive activities.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s message

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has said that sports are Punjab’s biggest weapon against drugs and unemployment.

He said, “When our youth are busy playing on fields, they will not fall into the trap of drugs. We are building stadiums, giving jobs and supporting athletes so that Punjab becomes a sports powerhouse again.”

A healthier, stronger Punjab

Through its sports policy, tournaments, stadiums, jobs and financial support, Punjab is creating a system where talent is nurtured and rewarded. This sports revolution is not just producing athletes; it is building a healthier, more confident generation.