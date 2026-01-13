Punjab’s “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh”: A Determined War to Free the State from Drugs

Drug addiction has long been one of Punjab’s deepest wounds. It has affected families, destroyed futures and weakened entire villages. Recognising that this crisis needed more than speeches, the Punjab Government launched a powerful, multi-layered campaign called “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh”, a war against drugs.

This campaign is not symbolic. It combines strict law enforcement, community participation, rehabilitation and technology to attack the drug network from every side.

When was the campaign launched?

The Yudh Nashiyan Virudh campaign was launched in 2023 by the Punjab Government to aggressively crack down on drug traffickers and to build a drug-free society. The idea was to go beyond arrests and focus on destroying the entire drug ecosystem, supply, profits and social acceptance.

Demolishing the properties of drug traffickers

One of the most powerful steps under this campaign has been the demolition of properties built with drug money. Houses, shops and buildings belonging to major drug traffickers have been bulldozed after legal procedures.

This sends a clear message:

Crime will not only lead to jail, but it will also wipe out illegal wealth.

Such actions have created fear among drug cartels and restored confidence among common people.

Gram Panchayats join the fight

A unique feature of the campaign is community involvement. Gram Panchayats across Punjab have passed formal resolutions against drugs, declaring that drugs will not be tolerated in their villages.

Villages have taken collective responsibility to:

Report drug peddlers

Protect youth

Support families affected by addiction

A Sarpanch of a drug-free village said: “We decided that our village will not allow drugs. We keep an eye on outsiders and help addicts go for treatment. Our youth are now safer.”

Drug-free villages

Several villages in Punjab have now declared themselves drug-free. Through awareness drives, sports activities and strict monitoring, these villages have pushed drugs out of their communities.

These villages have become role models for others.

Rehabilitation of drug victims

The government understands that addicts are not criminals, they are patients. Under Yudh Nashiyan Virudh, rehabilitation centres have been strengthened and expanded.

Victims receive:

Medical treatment

Counselling

Psychological support

Skill training

This helps them return to normal life with dignity.

Anti-drone systems to stop cross-border drug supply

A major source of drugs in Punjab comes through drones sent from across the border. To stop this, the government has installed anti-drone systems along sensitive border areas.

These systems detect and neutralise drones, cutting off drug supply routes.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s message

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has made it clear that drugs will not be tolerated in Punjab.

He said: “This is not a small operation, it is a war. We will destroy drug smugglers, their money and their networks. Our youth deserve a clean and healthy Punjab.”

A movement, not just a campaign

Yudh Nashiyan Virudh is not just a police operation, it is a social movement. By combining strict action, village participation, rehabilitation and technology, Punjab is attacking drugs from every angle.

The aim is clear: A Punjab where no mother fears for her child because of drugs.