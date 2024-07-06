

Puri, the sacred coastal town in Odihsa, is brimming with anticipation as it prepares to host the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, now expanded to a two-day event for the first time in 53 years, starting this Sunday.

Amidst the fervor of millions of devotees, President Droupadi Murmu is set to grace the Rath Yatra on Sunday, making it a momentous occasion. The state government has meticulously arranged for her visit, ensuring all necessary protocols are observed.

Officials have confirmed that elaborate preparations have been made by the Odisha government to ensure the smooth and seamless execution of the festival. Traditionally conducted over a single day, this year's Rath Yatra will span two days due to auspicious celestial alignments, a phenomenon last observed in 1971.

The expanded festivities are expected to draw even larger crowds and devotees from across the country, reinforcing the cultural and religious significance of the Rath Yatra in Puri's rich heritage.

Inputs taken from PTI