After 46 years of solemn closure, the Ratna Bhandar, the sacred treasury of Odisha's ancient Jagannath temple in Puri, was reopened on Sunday afternoon. This significant event marked a momentous occasion as an 11-member committee, including former Orissa High Court judge Biswanath Rath and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, entered the revered treasury under strict protocols.

The reopening ceremony, preceded by the ritual 'Agnya' seeking divine approval, saw the participation of temple servitors and officials, alongside representatives of Puri's titular king 'Gajapati Maharaja'. The Ratna Bhandar, housing priceless ornaments donated by devotees and ancient rulers over centuries, is divided into the outer chamber (Bahara Bhandar) and the inner chamber (Bhitara Bhandar).

While the outer chamber is occasionally opened for rituals like the Suna Besha during the Rath Yatra, the last comprehensive inventory of its contents dates back to 1978. As a precautionary measure, two teams of snake catchers accompanied the committee amidst concerns of snakes within the treasury.

Prior to the reopening, the committee formulated three Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing the entire process, including reopening protocols, temporary management, and future inventory procedures. Officials confirmed that inventory activities, which will catalog details such as weight and craftsmanship of valuables, will commence after government approval to engage experts like valuers and goldsmiths.