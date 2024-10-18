Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent efforts to mediate the Ukraine conflict, highlighting Modi’s role in raising the issue during their discussions. Speaking ahead of the upcoming BRICS summit, Putin emphasized Russia's interest in resolving the conflict peacefully, stating that negotiations were stalled by Ukraine, not Russia.

"Each time we speak, PM Modi brings up the matter and expresses his concerns. We are thankful for that," Putin remarked, stressing India's importance in global diplomacy.

Putin also clarified that the BRICS group, now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, was not intended to be anti-West, but rather a collective of fast-growing economies shaping the future of global politics and trade.

The Russian President will host the BRICS summit in Kazan from October 22-24.