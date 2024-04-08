In a display of solidarity with Rwanda, the iconic Qutub Minar in Delhi was illuminated in the colours of the Rwandan national flag, marking the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. It symbolised India’s remembrance of the tragic events that unfolded three decades ago.

The illumination ceremony, which took place from 8pm to 8:45pm IST, was attended by representatives from Ministry of external affairs, High Commissioner of Rwanda, Jacqueline Mukangira, along with her colleagues, members of the media etc. "Many thanks to the Government and the People of India, for illuminating the Qutub Minar today, April 7th, 2024,with Rwandan colours, as a symbol of global unity and solidarity, in commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda", High Commissioner Jacqueline posted on social media.

Marking 30 years since the genocide which claimed lives of about 800,000 people, Rwanda observed Kwibuka.

Leading the celebrations in Rwanda was President Paul Kagame, who emphasised how the international world was powerless to stop the 1994 horrors.

With Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi and Additional Secretary Puneet Roy Kundal from the Ministry of External Affairs in attendance, India was also represented at the occasion. In a tweet, Kundal stated, "Represented GoI at the 30th commemoration in Kigali of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide in which nearly a million people were killed in 100 days" .

India has been supportive of Rwanda since the early 1990s, when it was one of the few nations to voice worries about the danger of genocide there. Indian troops of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR) gave their lives in the line of duty during the atrocities of the 1994 genocide.

Additionally, ₹5 lakh worth of humanitarian supplies were sent by New Delhi to Rwandese refugees in Tanzania.

India moved quickly to remove its citizens from Rwanda at the height of the carnage. The Indian High Commission in Kampala, which is also accredited to Rwanda, worked closely with Rwandan authorities to ensure that all Indian citizens, with the exception of two nuns who choose to stay behind to take care of orphans in Rwanda, were safely evacuated.

