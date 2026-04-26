Raghu Rai, whose camera captured a nation in transition, dies at 83

India’s photojournalism community lost a defining voice on April 26 with the death of Raghu Rai at the age of 83, closing a decades-long chapter in visual storytelling.

The news was confirmed through a post on his official Instagram account, featuring a black-and-white portrait that echoed the style he was known for throughout his career.

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai went on to build one of the most extensive visual records of modern India. Known for capturing the “extraordinary in the ordinary,” his work documented the country’s social, political and cultural shifts over several decades.

Mentored by Henri Cartier-Bresson, Rai gained international recognition after being nominated to join Magnum Photos in 1977, a milestone that placed him among the world’s leading photographers.

His images ranged from major historical events to everyday life. He documented the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and produced widely recognised portraits of figures such as Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi. His photographs of Indian streets and the Ganges are often cited as enduring representations of the country’s identity.

The family said his cremation will take place on April 26 at 4 pm at the Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi. He is survived by his wife Gurmeet Rai and children Nitin, Lagan, Avani and Purvai.

Tributes from across the arts and media reflected his influence. Photographer Atul Kasbekar described him as “quite simply, the greatest to ever hold a camera from our country,” adding that his passing marks the “end of an era.” Actor Dia Mirza and filmmaker Swanand Kirkire also expressed condolences.

One tribute read, “History of India captured by one of the finest people we can ever think of… his work will be witnessed for generations.”

Rai’s body of work reshaped photojournalism in India, establishing it as both a record of events and a powerful artistic practice.