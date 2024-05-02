Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleged the Modi government on Thursday, of eroding reservation benefits for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes by aggressively pursuing privatization policies. In a social media post, Gandhi criticized the government's alleged strategy of eliminating government jobs, which he claims undermines the principles of reservation and weakens opportunities for marginalized communities.

"The BJP government is clandestinely snatching away reservation from Dalits, tribals, and backward classes by eliminating government jobs through 'blind privatization'," Gandhi stated in his post.

He highlighted a drastic reduction in permanent posts in the public sector from 14 lakhs in 2013 to only 8.4 lakhs by 2023, citing top PSUs like BSNL, SAIL, and BHEL as victims of this trend. Gandhi emphasized that nearly 6 lakhs permanent jobs in the public sector, where reservation benefits apply, have been lost due to what he termed as 'blind privatization.'

Gandhi also criticized the trend of outsourcing government work in institutions like Railways, arguing that these backdoor jobs are not accounted for in official statistics.

The Congress leader condemned the Modi government's approach to privatization as a means of "looting" the country's resources and stripping away reservation benefits for marginalized sections.

Gandhi asserted that the Congress party guarantees to strengthen the public sector and create employment opportunities for all sections of society. He pledged to fill 30 lakhs vacant government posts, signaling a commitment to bolstering job prospects and preserving reservation rights for marginalized communities.