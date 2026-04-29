Rahul Gandhi alleges petrol price surge after polls, cites Assam among key states affected

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on April 28, alleged that the central government would soon increase prices of petroleum products after the conclusion of ongoing Assembly elections in several states, including Assam.

In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that voters would face a rise in inflation once polling ends, suggesting that petrol and diesel prices may be revised upwards after April 29, when voting concludes in West Bengal. He also noted that elections have already concluded in Assam as well as Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

“Election relief over, inflation's heat is on its way! After April 29th, watch out - petrol, diesel, everything will get expensive,” Gandhi said, accusing the government of benefiting from low oil prices earlier and now passing the burden of higher costs onto citizens.

He further said, “When oil was cheap, the Modi government pocketed the profits. Now that it's expensive, it'll dump the burden on you,” alleging that the government has consistently shifted the impact of price fluctuations onto the public.

The remarks come at a politically sensitive time as multiple states, including Assam, have recently concluded or are in the final stages of their electoral processes, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.



(Inputs from ANI)