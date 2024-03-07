In a bid to capture the aspirations of the nation's youth, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced a comprehensive set of promises aimed at empowering young Indians. Speaking at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rajasthan, Gandhi unveiled the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, highlighting five key pledges tailored to address the pressing concerns of the country's youth demographic.

Under the banner of "Bharti Bharosa", Congress promises to tackle unemployment head-on by pledging to fill a staggering 30 lakh vacant positions within the central government in a timely manner. This commitment comes with a clear timeline from the examination date to appointment, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

One of the most significant promises made by the Congress is the "Pehli Naukri Pakki" initiative, which guarantees the first job to every degree or diploma holder below the age of 24. This groundbreaking scheme will introduce a Right to Apprenticeship law, providing apprenticeship training opportunities in both government and private sectors. Additionally, apprentices will receive a stipend of ₹8,500 per month, amounting to ₹1 lakh per year, marking a substantial investment in the skill development of the nation's youth.

Speaking passionately about the scheme, Rahul Gandhi likened it to the transformative impact of MNREGA, which uplifted millions of lives across the country. The "Pehli Naukri Pakki" initiative, he believes, will be similarly groundbreaking in its scope and reach.

Another key promise, "Paper Leak se Mukti", aims to ensure the integrity of the examination system by implementing stringent measures to prevent paper leaks. Congress pledges to enact laws that guarantee swift and decisive legal action in cases of paper leaks, safeguarding the future of aspiring students.

Recognizing the growing importance of the gig economy, Congress has vowed to introduce legislation aimed at improving working conditions and providing social security for gig workers. This commitment reflects the party's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the labor force in a rapidly changing economic landscape.

Moreover, the party has announced the "Yuva Roshni" initiative, allocating a ₹5,000 crore national fund to be distributed across each district as a startup fund for youth. This fund will empower individuals below the age of 40 to pursue entrepreneurial ventures, providing them with the necessary resources to turn their ideas into reality.

Critiquing the government's previous initiatives, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the need for inclusive policies that benefit all sections of society, rather than just the privileged few.