Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on October 9 that Chief Ministers of states governed by the Indian National Congress (INC) have made a historic commitment to undertake a caste census in their respective states. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi hailed this decision as a pivotal moment in addressing the socio-economic disparities in the country.

Gandhi revealed that the decision was the result of a thorough discussion during a four-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) earlier in the day. "A historic decision has been taken by the CWC collectively... Our Chief Ministers have decided that they will conduct a caste census in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh," stated Gandhi during the press briefing.

This move is being heralded as a progressive step towards addressing the needs and concerns of the financially disadvantaged people in India. Gandhi emphasized that this decision is not driven by religious or caste considerations but aims to uplift the marginalized sections of society.

When questioned about the support for this decision within the opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, Gandhi asserted that a majority of parties within the coalition are in favor of the caste census initiative. He acknowledged that a few parties might have reservations, but the Congress party remains open to constructive dialogue. "We are flexible and not a fascist party," Gandhi added, highlighting the party's commitment to collaborative decision-making.

Rahul Gandhi believes that the caste census will pave the way for a new developmental paradigm in India. By gathering comprehensive data on caste demographics, policymakers can design more targeted and effective programs to address socio-economic disparities and ensure that marginalized communities have equitable access to opportunities.