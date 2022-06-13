Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.The Congress leader arrived at the party headquarters first, followed by a big convoy of Congress heavyweights, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police apprehended many Congress workers who were protesting with placards and shouting slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi. The police had refused permission for the planned Congress demonstration from the AICC headquarters at 24, Akbar road to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office at APJ Abdul Kalam road, citing law and order concerns.