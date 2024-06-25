Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and prominent leader, has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, announced Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal today. This decision comes after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution on June 8, urging Rahul Gandhi to assume the crucial role in the lower house of Parliament.

Venugopal highlighted that the CWC unanimously endorsed Rahul Gandhi for the LoP position, emphasizing his capability to lead effectively within Parliament. "Rahul Gandhi has been requested to take on the responsibility of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. He is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament," stated Venugopal, indicating the party's confidence in Gandhi's leadership.

Regarding Gandhi's decision on which constituency he will retain between Rae Bareli and Wayanad, Venugopal mentioned, "This decision will be made before the 17th and will be finalized in the next 3-4 days."

This appointment marks a significant development for the Congress party, as it will be the first time since 2014 that the party secures the LoP position in the Lok Sabha. In previous years, the Congress failed to secure the position due to its seat tally falling below the required 10% of total seats in the House, both in 2014 and 2019.

Many Congress leaders have expressed support for Rahul Gandhi assuming the role of LoP, believing it will bolster the party's strength and influence in Parliament. The CWC, in its resolutions, also acknowledged the contributions of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the party's recent electoral performance.

Furthermore, the CWC resolution reflected on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, characterizing it as not only a political defeat but also a personal and moral setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sought a mandate in his name.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has emerged as the second-largest party, significantly increasing its tally from 52 seats in 2019 to 99 seats currently.