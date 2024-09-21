Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has addressed the backlash he received for his comments on Sikhs during a recent trip to the United States, asserting that the BJP's criticism is rooted in deception. In a post on X, Gandhi stated, "As usual, the BJP is resorting to lies. They are desperate to silence me because they cannot stand the truth."

Gandhi’s remarks came in response to his speech delivered in Washington, D.C., on September 10, where he emphasized the necessity of religious freedom in India. He questioned the validity of the criticism, asking, "I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad – is there anything wrong in what I have said? Shouldn't India be a country where every Sikh – and every Indian – can freely practice their religion without fear?"

During his speech, Gandhi highlighted issues facing the Sikh community, stating, "The fight is about if a Sikh is allowed to wear a turban in India, or whether a Sikh is allowed to wear a kara in India, or if a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And this is for all religions."

The BJP has criticized Gandhi not only for his comments but also for sharing the stage with Congress members like Ilhan Omar, who has faced accusations of being anti-India.