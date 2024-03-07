Rahul Gandhi,leader of the Indian National Congress, has decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the constituency of Wayanad in Kerala. This announcement comes as the Congress gears up for the electoral battle ahead, with the party convening a meeting of its central election committee on March 7 to finalize the first list of candidates.

Simultaneously, the Congress manifesto committee, under the stewardship of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, has been hard at work crafting the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The draft manifesto, which includes the novel inclusion of the "right to employment" for youths, was recently presented to Congress President Kharge for review.

"Our draft manifesto based on 'NYAY' for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is ready and was presented to me today by the Congress manifesto committee," remarked Kharge.

Wayanad, known for its diverse demographics, presents an intriguing choice for Rahul Gandhi's electoral foray. The decision to contest from Wayanad underscores the Congress party's strategy to strengthen its presence in South India, particularly in Kerala, where the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has traditionally held sway.