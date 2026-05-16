Rahul Gandhi demands removal of Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leak controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 16 intensified his attack on the Centre over the alleged NEET examination paper leak controversy, demanding the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Gandhi alleged that nearly 22 lakh NEET aspirants had been “cheated” and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on the issue.

“22 lakh NEET kids have been cheated. But Modi ji isn't saying a word. Remove Dharmendra Pradhan ji right now, or take responsibility yourself,” Gandhi stated, adding, “Modi ji, sack Dharmendra Pradhan ji NOW.”

Speaking further on the controversy, Gandhi claimed that the alleged paper leak had been reported two days before the examination and alleged that the Education Minister had distanced himself from the matter.

He also accused the BJP and RSS of influencing educational institutions and appointments within the higher education system. Gandhi alleged that individuals linked to the RSS were being appointed as Vice-Chancellors and claimed that ideological alignment had become a determining factor in such appointments.

According to Gandhi, the current system had “destroyed the core” of the country’s education structure.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had defended the government’s handling of the issue, stating that opposition representatives were also part of the concerned committee and that decisions were taken based on the committee’s recommendations.