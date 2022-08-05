Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several party workers were detained by Delhi police on Friday while they were marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan to mark their protest against issues of inflation, price rise, GST and unemployment, even though the Delhi police have denied permission for the protests.

The Vijay Chowk road and the path from Parliament to the President's House have been blocked by barricades put up by the paramilitary forces and Delhi police.

In order to prevent the Congress MPs from demonstrating, women para-professionals are lined up directly on the opposite side of the barriers.

Additionally, the protesting Congress MPs intended to gherao the PM House. At a news conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared that India is no more a democracy now and that a dictatorship is going on in the country, comprising of four people who are ruling the nation.

As Section 144 was implemented across New Delhi on Friday morning, several Congress party workers were also detained amid protests.