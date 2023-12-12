Union Minister of Earth Sciences of India, Kiren Rijiju on December 12 slammed the Congress party following IT raids in MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises.

It is to be mentioned here that the amount of unaccounted cash found from premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu reached Rs 353 crore on Sunday as the counting finally came to an end while the issue snowballed into a major political controversy because of the involvement of the Congress MP.

Addressing a press meet, Rijiju said that despite such massive uncover of unaccounted cash from the premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu, Rahul Gandhi has allegedly been supportive of the person in question.

"After the discovery of the cash, the Congress leaders are being silent on the matter...the name of the Congress party should be 'corruption' party," Rijiju added.



Also Read: Record Rs 351 crore seized in Congress MP's premises during raids

Further Rijiju asserted that wherever there is a BJP government there will be action against corruption.

Rijiju also claimed that Congress and its allies have spread a disease called 'corruption'.

Highlighting his statement, the Union Minister claimed that corrupted leaders often say that during the Congress regime, the country was at peace because along with Congress the party allowed others to be corrupted.

Congress policy was 'looto aru auro ko bhi lootneh doh', said Rijiju.

Further to end this disease of corruption, PM Modi has come up with two guarantees- Make India among the leading nations and end corruption.

"Because of Modi's guarantees, leaders like Rahul Gandhi among others hate PM Modi," said Rijiju.