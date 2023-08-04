Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the media on August 4 at the party's headquarters in Delhi, marking his first press conference after the Supreme Court granted him relief in a defamation case.

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi expressed his firm belief in the triumph of truth. "If not today, then tomorrow, if not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow, the day after that, the truth wins," he said in a short statement. Rahul Gandhi remained resolute, emphasizing that his path was clear, and he knew what he had to do next.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had conveyed a message on Twitter, reaffirming his unwavering responsibility regardless of the circumstances. "No matter what happens, my duty remains the same," he tweeted.

Acknowledging the support he received during the legal battle, Rahul Gandhi extended his gratitude to those who stood by him and the public for their love and encouragement.

The Supreme Court's decision to stay his conviction in the defamation case was met with great appreciation by the Congress party. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the decision, stating, "The Constitution is still alive, and there is hope that justice can be served. Not only is this a victory for Rahul, but the people of the country have also gained."

Kharge praised Rahul Gandhi's relentless pursuit of truth, especially his endeavors on behalf of the youth of the nation. He recalled Rahul's remarkable journey of over 4,000 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, where he met with the underprivileged, children, doctors, and engineers. Kharge expressed that the prayers of all those Rahul encountered during his journey were with him today.