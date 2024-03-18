Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has stepped forward to provide clarification following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scathing critique over his recent 'Shakti' remark. Gandhi's statement, made in the wake of mounting controversy just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, seeks to address the contentious issue that has gripped the political arena.

In a post shared on the social platform X, Gandhi responded to Modi's accusations, asserting, “Modi ji does not like my words. He tries to twist my statements and change the meaning, because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth.”

The furor ignited after Gandhi's speech at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday, where he invoked the concept of ‘Shakti’ while questioning the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs). "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state)," Gandhi declared. He further elaborated, accusing the ruling government of compromising the sanctity of EVMs and various other institutions, including the ED, CBI, and Income Tax department.

Defending his stance on Monday, Gandhi reiterated, "The ‘Shakti’ I mentioned against whom we are fighting, its mask is none other than Modiji." He launched a scathing attack, alleging that the current administration had subjugated India's institutions and exploited its constitutional structure for personal gain.

Gandhi's comments did not go unanswered, as PM Modi swiftly retaliated during a public address, denouncing the stance of the INDIA alliance. "They declared that their fight is against Shakti... for me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of Shakti,” Modi asserted, rallying support for his cause.

Modi declared, “To those who are raising their voices against Shakti, I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for Shakti."