Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onm August 15 shared an account of the struggles faced by Manipuri people residing in Delhi. During a meeting, Gandhi listened to their stories about the ongoing conflict in Manipur, which has left many separated from their loved ones and suffering both physically and mentally.

Gandhi said that due to safety concerns, the individuals he met requested anonymity, fearing potential retribution. He described their experiences as emblematic of the constant fear that pervades the lives of many in Manipur.

“As we celebrate Independence Day, it is crucial to remember that true freedom remains out of reach for those suffering in Manipur,” Gandhi said. He reiterated his call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and urged both the Central and State governments to expedite efforts towards achieving a peaceful resolution.