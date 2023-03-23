Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who served as Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha between 2014 and 2021, in his autobiography “Azaad” mentioned the then Congress leader Himanta Biswa Sarma's bitter episode with Rahul Gandhi.

"Let him go" was Rahul Gandhi’s blunt reply when told that Himanta Biswa Sarma, once the Congress’ key leader in Assam, had the support of a majority of MLAs and would rebel and quit the party, Ghulam Nabi Azad writes in his autobiography “Azaad”.

Azad, a longtime Congress stalwart who left the party in August 2022 to start his own regional party, also criticised Sonia Gandhi, saying she did not assert herself as party president "despite knowing the grave implications that lie ahead."

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Sarma, who went on to join the BJP and is the chief minister of Assam, was an important Congress strategist. Ten MLAs followed him when he quit the party in September 2015 over differences with the Congress leadership in Assam.

"Rahul told us bluntly that there would be no change in leadership. We pointed out to him (Rahul) that Himanta had the majority of MLAs and would rebel and quit the party...'Let him go,' Rahul said. The meeting was over," Azad says in his autobiography that will release next month.

Azad, the newly created Democratic Progressive Azad Party's chairperson, said Rahul Gandhi "mismanaged" the Sarma episode. Sarma, 54, was named chief minister in 2021, barely five years after leaving the Congress, after ensuring the BJP's second straight victory in Assam.

Azad was unsure if Rahul stated what he did "to establish himself or because he was unaware that his decision would have far-reaching implications, not only in the state of Assam but throughout the Northeast." After his conversation with Rahul Gandhi, the former Rajya Sabha leader says he informed Sonia Gandhi of the new "twist in the plot." "... it is regrettable that she did not express herself as the party president. Instead, she urged me to ask Himanta to not rock the boat," Azad writes.

Ghulam Nabi's "Azaad" explores the challenges of leadership and the consequences of daring to bring fresh thinking into the political landscape, according to the publisher Rupa.

"Azaad" explores the challenges of leadership and the consequences of daring to bring fresh thinking into the political landscape, according to the publisher Rupa in a statement.