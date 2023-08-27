Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has officially announced Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the Congress party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This revelation comes in the backdrop of the INDIA alliance, a coalition of 26 opposition parties, that has been formed to counter the prevailing political dynamics.

The decision to nominate Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate was reached after extensive discussions and deliberations among the participating parties of the INDIA alliance. Addressing the media, Gehlot asserted that the alliance was a response to the immense pressure exerted by the public due to the prevailing situation in the country.

"While local factors influence every election, the current state of affairs has created a compelling need for unity among all parties," Gehlot stated.

Criticizing the leadership style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot cautioned against arrogance, noting that the BJP secured power in 2014 with only 31 per cent of the votes, implying that a significant portion of the electorate was against the party. Gehlot further emphasized that the results of the 2024 elections would determine the nation's next Prime Minister.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister expressed skepticism regarding claims that the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) aimed to secure 50 per cent of the votes in the 2024 elections. He firmly stated that Modi's popularity did not lead to a 50 per cent vote share in the past and predicted a decrease in the upcoming polls.