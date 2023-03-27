In a recent development, the Housing Committee of Lok Sabha has sent a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him. The bungalow, located at 12 Tughlaw Lane in the national capital, must be vacated by Gandhi within 30 days to avoid eviction.

This notice comes after Gandhi's disqualification as a Member of Parliament following a Surat court's verdict in a criminal defamation case. The case pertained to a remark made by Gandhi during a public rally in 2019, where he had made derogatory comments about the "Modi surname". The court sentenced him to two years of imprisonment and disqualified him as an MP from the date of his conviction, which was March 23.

Following Gandhi's disqualification, the Congress party held countrywide protests, attacking the Modi government on the issue. Party leaders and workers took to the streets in various parts of the country, protesting against the decision.

In Wayanad, Congress workers held protests, burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Bengaluru, Youth Congress workers attempted to march to the Visvesvaraya metro station near the City Civil Court, which was to be inaugurated by PM Modi, but were stopped by authorities.

In Punjab, the Chandigarh youth Congress stopped the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi train at the Chandigarh railway station, while in Maharashtra, MVA MLAs staged a silent protest outside the State Assembly. In Assam's Guwahati, a massive protest march was organized against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, which was led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia.

The Congress party has stated that it will fight the matter legally and politically, and has vowed to continue its protests until justice is served.

Gandhi's disqualification and subsequent notice to vacate the bungalow have garnered widespread attention and criticism, with many accusing the government of using the legal system to silence opposition voices.

As the Congress party continues its protests and legal battles, the fate of Rahul Gandhi's political career remains uncertain. However, one thing is clear: the battle between the ruling party and the opposition is far from over.