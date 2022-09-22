Indian National Congress (INC) leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is out of the Congress president race for the party president election which is scheduled to be held on October 17, 2022.

This comes even though Congress Pradesh Committees of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai have passed a resolution to back Gandhi for the position of party president.

Rahul has started his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which would extend all the way to Jammu and Kashmir which started in Kanyakumari. He is currently in Kerala and is scheduled to enter Karnataka on 29 September.

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Kerala leading the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. He commenced the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7. The yatra will conclude in Kashmir. It will cover a distance of 3,500 km and cross 12 states, taking roughly 150 days to complete.

Earlier, Gandhi had said his participation in the yatra was not just a political stand but also a personal journey. The Congress leader said he wishes to attain an understanding of himself and of the “beautiful country” through the yatra. “I think that two to three months later, I will be a little wiser,” he added.