Rahul Gandhi, newly appointed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has vowed to represent the interests of all Indians in Parliament. In a statement on social media platform X, Gandhi expressed gratitude for the support from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party members nationwide.

"Together, we will raise the voice of every Indian in Parliament, protect our Constitution, and hold the NDA government accountable for their actions," Gandhi declared.

This marks the first time in a decade that the Lok Sabha has had an official Leader of Opposition, as no party previously met the required seat threshold. Gandhi won both Raebareli and Wayanad constituencies in the recent elections, choosing to retain Raebareli while resigning from Wayanad.

The Congress party has announced Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy for the vacant Wayanad seat. If successful, this would result in three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family serving in Parliament simultaneously.

As Leader of Opposition, Gandhi will participate in crucial committees and selection processes for key statutory bodies. This development follows Om Birla's re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker, supported by the NDA's 293-member majority.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on June 24 and will run until July 3, with President Murmu scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses on June 27.