In a speech delivered during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 8, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Indian National Congress, launched scathing allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the latter had misrepresented his caste identity. Gandhi claimed that Modi, purportedly born into the Teli caste in Gujarat, did not hail from the Other Backward Category (OBC) as professed, but instead belonged to the general category.

"PM Modi was not born in the OBC category. He was born in the Teli caste in Gujarat," asserted Gandhi during his address in Odisha's Jharsuguda. "The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP. He was born in the general caste," Gandhi alleged, accusing the BJP of engineering this classification.

Furthermore, Gandhi contended that Modi harbored reluctance towards conducting a caste census, suggesting that such an enumeration would expose his true caste background. "He will not allow caste census to be conducted in his entire life because he was not born in OBC, he was born in the general caste," Gandhi proclaimed.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a political expedition aimed at uniting India and advocating for justice, is set to cross into Chhattisgarh from neighboring Odisha on February 8. This leg of the journey marks Gandhi's inaugural visit to Chhattisgarh following the November 2023 Assembly elections, which saw his party's ousting from power in the state.

Scheduled to traverse the districts of Raigarh, Sakti, and Korba on February 11, the yatra commenced its odyssey from Manipur on January 14, encompassing various regions across the nation. Subsequently, on February 14, the yatra is slated to progress into Jharkhand from Balrampur.