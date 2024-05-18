The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on May 20, covering 49 seats across six states and two Union Territories. This phase includes key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh is a critical battleground with 14 seats at stake. Rahul Gandhi, contesting from Raebareli, faces BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. Sonia Gandhi recently rallied for her son, urging Raebareli voters to support him as they supported her. Meanwhile, Amit Shah expressed confidence in BJP's victory, criticising Rahul Gandhi for not informing Wayanad voters about his dual candidacy.

In Amethi, Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma is challenging BJP's Smriti Irani. Sharma emphasised the development work by the Gandhi family, while Irani highlighted the constituency's progress under her leadership.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh seeks a third term in Lucknow, facing SP's Ravidas Mehrotra. Singh pledged to continue Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for the city.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra has 13 seats in this phase. In Mumbai North, BJP's Piyush Goyal is up against Congress' Bhushan Patil. Goyal expressed confidence in the party's performance, citing PM Modi's governance. Patil, a local candidate, aims to address constituency-specific issues.

In Mumbai North Central, Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's candidate, is competing against Congress' Varsha Gaikwad. Nikam highlighted his legal career and support for PM Modi's vision.

Bihar: Bihar's 5 seats include notable contests. In Hajipur, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan looks to continue his father's legacy against RJD's Shiv Chandra Ram. Paswan shifted from Jamui to Hajipur, a family stronghold, to solidify his position.

RJD's Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting against BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran. Rudy, confident of BJP's sweep in Bihar, dismissed opposition claims, while Acharya criticized the BJP's manifesto for ignoring employment issues.

Other States: Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will also see significant contests. In Jharkhand, three seats are in play, with key battles shaping up in constituencies like Ranchi. Odisha's five seats and West Bengal's seven seats will be crucial in determining the overall outcome.

Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh each have one seat in this phase. In Baramulla, NC leader Omar Abdullah faces a tough challenge from PC's Sajad Lone and PDP's Mir Mohammad Fayaz. Lone criticised Abdullah's tenure and urged voters to reject him.

The fifth phase of the elections is critical, with high-profile candidates and significant political stakes involved across multiple states and Union Territories. The results will play a pivotal role in shaping the next Lok Sabha.