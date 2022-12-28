Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that he would like such a girl for marriage, in which the qualities of both his grandmother Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi could be felt.

Rahul Gandhi made this comment in an interview with a YouTube channel.

Further, when asked about his relationship with his grandmother, to this he said, "She was the love of my life...She was my second mother."

When asked whether he would like to marry a girl with the qualities of Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is an interesting question." I would like a girl in whom the qualities of my grandmother and mother are combined.

Further Rahul Gandhi in the interview claimed that he does not feel bad when someone calls him 'Pappu' because it is all a part of propaganda and those who speak like this are troubled and scared themselves.

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"This is part of propaganda...there is fear inside the person who is speaking, there is nothing in his life, his relationships are not going well. If he needs to abuse me, then abuse me, I will welcome him," the Congress leader added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said I do not hate anyone. You abuse me... I will not hate you. He also discussed in detail about vehicles and bikes in this interview and told that he does not have a car of his own, but his mother has a car.

It is to be mentioned here that on December 28, on the 138th Foundation Day celebration of the Congress party event in Delhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a joyful moment with his mother Sonia Gandhi during the event as he playfully pulled her cheeks, following which the video of bonding between mother and son went viral on social media.

Currently, Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra which all started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has so far passed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and is currently on a halt in Delhi.

In the beginning of January, the yatra is scheduled to go to Jammu and Kashmir via Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.