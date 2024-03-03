Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the unemployment rate in India is double the figure in Pakistan. Gandhi also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter "finished" small businesses, which led to unemployment rising in the country.

Addressing a public gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Rahul Gandhi said, "India has double the unemployment as compared to Pakistan. The number is 23 per cent here and 12 per cent there."

The Congress leader also said the number of unemployed youth in the country is larger than those in Bangladesh and Bhutan. He said the country currently has the highest rate of unemployment in the last 40 years and placed the blame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Narendra Modi has finished small businesses by demonetisation and implementing GST. From then on, unemployment has spread in a terrifying manner," said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress's yatra had a brief stopover in Gwalior before it paused for a day so Rahul Gandhi could attend the INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar's capital Patna.

Rahul Gandhi spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior and flagged economic disparity, social inequality, and the mistreatment of farmers and young people as key concerns during his address.

It is due to the injustice against these sections and the "hatred" spreading in the country that 'nyay' was incorporated into the yatra's name, said Gandhi.