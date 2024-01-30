Just days after Nitish Kumar quit the INDIA alliance in Bihar and joined hands with the NDA, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has broken his silence on his defection. Rahul Gandhi said that Nitish Kumar exited INDIA bloc because of the caste survey conducted in Bihar.

"Understand why Nitish Ji got stuck. I told him straight that ‘you will have to conduct caste census in Bihar’. And we (Congress), along with RJD, insisted on Nitish ji conducting the survey. But BJP got scared. They are opposed to this plan. Nitish ji got stuck and BJP provided him the back door to run away!" Rahul Gandhi said.

He added, "It is our alliance’s (INDIA bloc) responsibility to give you all social justice and we don’t need Nitish ji for it."

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time on Sunday, with BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha sworn-in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Nitish Kumar had said that the political situation in the state had happened "because not everything was alright".

Rahul Gandhi, however, claimed that Nitish Kumar had decided to make a 'U-turn' after he succumbed to "a little bit of pressure".

Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at Nitish Kumar switching sides again while saying, "The Chief Minister went to take oath at Raj Bhavan and after swearing in, he leaves. In the car he realises he forgot his shawl. He tells driver to return. He goes back to Raj Bhavan. Governor says "Why are again back, so soon!"

"A little bit of pressure, and he makes a U-turn," Rahul Gandhi said, adding, "But why the pressure in the first place? Because our alliance is raising the issues that matter to people."