Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi blamed unemployment due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for Parliament security breach.

"The citizens of the country are not getting employment because of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's policies. Unemployment is the reason why the security breach happened," he told reporters on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the biggest problem the Indian population is facing currently is unemployment.

"The security breach has indeed happened. But the point is, why did it happen? The main issue is unemployment. Owing to Modi ji's policies, the people of India are not getting employment," the Wayanad MP said.

Rahul Gandhi said that unemployment and also inflation due to the Prime Minister's policies are the reasons behind the Parliament security breach.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the security breach, saying the latter only speaks to media but does not make statements on the matter in the House.

On asked about Shah's claim that the opposition parties are politicising the Parliament security breach, Kharge said, "He seeks votes by taking Congress's name, (and) takes votes by abusing Nehru ji and Gandhi ji."

The BJP-led Centre and the Opposition have been at loggerheads over the December 13 Parliament security breach, which happened on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. The Congress and other opposition parties have blamed the BJP as visitors' passes were issued to two of the six accused in the matter in BJP MP Pratip Simha's name.

The incident happened after two intruders leapt into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, and unleashed yellow-coloured canisters that they hid in their shoes, and began sloganeering. The chaos came to an end after they were overpowered by MPs and Parliament security staff.

Two more accused protested outside.

Meanwhile, Lalit Jha - the mastermind of the breach - could not be captured immediately. He was apprehended on Thursday night after he surrendered to police.

Four accused in the case, including the two who intruded Parliament, were sent to 7-day police custody on Thursday. Lalit was sent to a similar custody on Friday. Another accused, namely Mahesh Kumawat has been detained.