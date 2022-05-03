According to media sources, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now in Kathmandu, Nepal. He's in Nepal to attend the wedding of his friend, former CNN correspondent Sumnima Udas. Bhum Udas, her father, was the Nepali Ambassador to Myanmar.

According to sources, Sumnima Udas is marrying Nima Martin Sherpa, and a ceremonial celebration will be held at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Bauddha on May 5th. Rahul Gandhi is staying at the Kathmandu Marriott Hotel with his pals.

Many assumed that the videos of Rahul Gandhi partying had gone viral because of his recent trip to Kathmandu.

While it is unclear if it is from his recent trip, many on social media guessed that it is most likely from Nepal.

Also Watch: https://fb.watch/cMDg2gtIQ5/