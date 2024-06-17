Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made a significant decision to relinquish his Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, opting to retain his stronghold in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. This announcement was made by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge following discussions among Congress' top leadership.

Rahul Gandhi, who secured victories in both Wayanad and Raebareli with substantial margins in the recent Lok Sabha elections, was obligated by electoral rules to vacate one seat within 14 days of the election results. Confirming the decision, Kharge stated, "Rahul Gandhi will retain Raebareli, and we have decided that Priyanka ji will contest from Wayanad."

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary and Rahul's sister, expressed her enthusiasm for the electoral challenge in Wayanad, a constituency known for its lush greenery and diverse demographics. "I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad, and I will work tirelessly to uphold the trust placed in me," she affirmed during the press conference.

Rahul Gandhi, in addressing the dual representation of Raebareli and Wayanad, assured constituents of both constituencies of continued attention and support. "The people of Wayanad can think that they have two MPs, one is my sister and the other is me," he remarked, underscoring his commitment to both regions.

In response to queries about his departure from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi expressed sentiments towards the people he represented, stating, "My doors are always open for the people of Wayanad, I love every single person in Wayanad."