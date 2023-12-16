Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the MP-MLA Court in Sultanpur on January 6, 2024, in connection with a case where he is accused of making objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The court had initially directed Gandhi to appear on December 16, but he failed to make an appearance.

The case originated from a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018, by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Mishra. Mishra alleges that Rahul Gandhi made derogatory comments against Amit Shah. The court had previously summoned Gandhi on December 16, but he did not comply with the order.

Advocate Santosh Pandey, representing Vijay Mishra, stated that the MP-MLA court had initially summoned Gandhi on December 16, following which the judge, Yogesh Yadav, reserved the verdict after arguments. The next hearing was scheduled for November 27, and Gandhi was summoned to appear on December 16. However, his non-compliance has led to a subsequent summons for January 6, 2024.

Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of a cooperative bank and resident of Hanumanganj, brought the case against Rahul Gandhi. The legal proceedings have been ongoing since 2018, and the court is expected to make a decisive ruling following the January 6 hearing.