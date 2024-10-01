Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, slammed business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, accusing him of spending "thousands of crore rupees" on his son's wedding, money he claimed belonged to the people of India.

Addressing the crowd, the Raebareli MP alleged, “Do you know that Ambani ji spent thousands of crores on his son’s wedding? Whose money is that? It’s your money. When it comes to marrying your children, there’s no money left in your bank accounts. You have to take out loans. Narendra Modi has built a system where 25 individuals can afford such extravagance, while the common man struggles.”

Gandhi's remarks referenced the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, to Radhika Merchant in July at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, an event marked by opulence, with Bollywood stars and political dignitaries in attendance.

He further emphasized the widening inequality in India, stating that, “Money is flowing into the pockets of these 25 individuals, while it is being drained from yours.” He claimed that many farmers can only afford weddings for their children by taking out loans, underlining the economic disparity faced by the masses.

The Congress leader also used the platform to criticize the central government, particularly targeting the Agnipath scheme. He accused the government of undermining the welfare of soldiers by stripping away their pension rights, canteen privileges, and martyr status.

With Haryana being an agriculture-dominated state, Rahul Gandhi’s comments aim to appeal to the agrarian population ahead of the state elections on October 5. The BJP is seeking its third consecutive term, while Congress is eyeing a comeback after a decade out of power. Results are expected on October 8.

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