Rahul Gandhi thanks Kiren Rijiju for birthday wishes, adds a martial arts twist

A friendly exchange between Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has drawn attention on social media, offering a rare glimpse of camaraderie across political lines.

On the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's birthday on June 19, Rijiju took to X to extend his greetings, writing, “Warm birthday wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. I pray for his good health, happiness and a long life.”

Responding to the message, Rahul Gandhi thanked the Union Minister and added a playful note: “Thank you for the warm wishes, Kiren Rijiju Ji. When are we doing our jiu-jitsu session?”

The light-hearted response quickly went viral, with many social media users appreciating the cordial interaction between two leaders who often find themselves on opposite sides of political debates.

The reference to jiu-jitsu dates back to the Budget Session of Parliament earlier this year when Kiren Rijiju asked Rahul Gandhi about his fitness routine.

In response, Gandhi said that he practises jiu-jitsu, leading to a light-hearted exchange between the two leaders that attracted considerable attention.

During his speech on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had drawn an analogy with the Japanese martial art to explain how political power operates behind the scenes. He remarked that both martial arts and politics begin with taking a "grip" on an opponent, quickly move to a "choke", and end only when the opponent is forced to "tap out" or surrender.

Meanwhile, Rijiju responded light-heartedly to Gandhi's suggestion of a jiu-jitsu session, saying that perhaps it could happen someday, though he generally prefers non-contact workouts.

Their exchange generated considerable interest at the time, with many viewing it as a refreshing display of personal rapport amid the intensity of parliamentary politics.

Rahul Gandhi's latest quip has once again struck a chord online, with many users jokingly calling for the much-anticipated jiu-jitsu session between the two leaders.