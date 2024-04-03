Rahul Gandhi, the prominent Congress leader to kick off his electoral campaign by filing his nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala on Wednesday. His nomination filing will be preceded by a grand roadshow in Kalpetta town, showcasing a significant display of support from the United Democratic Front (UDF) workers from seven assembly constituencies under the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Accompanied by a host of prominent leaders such as KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala, P K Kunhalikutty, and Panakkad Sayed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal, Rahul Gandhi will formally submit his nomination papers to Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj at her office in Kalpetta.

This move marks a crucial step in Rahul Gandhi's electoral journey, as Kerala gears up for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26. All 20 parliamentary seats in the state are up for grabs, with Wayanad witnessing fierce competition between Rahul Gandhi, CPI leader Annie Raja, and BJP’s state president K Surendran.

In the previous 2019 polls, Rahul Gandhi secured a resounding victory from Wayanad, clinching the seat with the highest margin in the state. However, his decision to contest against CPI leader Annie Raja drew criticism from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who questioned its alignment with the vision of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Meanwhile, Surendran, Gandhi’s opponent in Wayanad criticized him for alleged absenteeism in the constituency during critical times such as floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. These critiques add to the growing political discourse surrounding the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as the election fervor intensifies.