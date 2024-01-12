In a bid to ensure a people-centric approach to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi, the Chief of the National Congress Party, is set to engage with the general public in Ranchi and Guwahati. The interaction is scheduled to take place as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi, spearheading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that commences from Imphal on January 14, will utilize the opportunity to gather public opinion and suggestions for the Congress Party's manifesto. The strategic consultations are planned to be held in Guwahati around January 23 and in Ranchi approximately on February 6.

Sources within the Congress Party have revealed that these interactions aim to create a platform for the public to voice their concerns and provide inputs on crucial issues. In Guwahati, the focus will be on matters specific to the northeastern region, while the Ranchi meeting aims to address issues pertinent to the tribal community.

The national manifesto committee, led by veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram and convener T.S. Singh Deo, is actively involved in organizing these consultations. The 16-member committee, announced on December 22, is gearing up to incorporate diverse perspectives into the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will see Rahul engaging with civil society organizations and various sections of society, follows the successful Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. Despite logistical challenges, the Yatra's format – involving a bus – will allow for meaningful discussions with more compact groups.