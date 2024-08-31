Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the US from September 8 to September 10 during which he will hold numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Texas.

Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda on Saturday shared details of Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the US after becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of the opposition, I as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, with a presence in 32 countries have been bombarded with requests from Indian diaspora diplomats, academicians, businessmen, leaders, international media and many others for interactions with Rahul Gandhi," Pitroda said in a video statement.

He further said that the Congress leader is coming to the US for a very brief visit from September 8th to 10th.

"He will be in Dallas on September 8 and will be in Washington DC on September 9 and 10th. In Dallas, we'll have interactions with University of Texas students, academicians, and community people. We'll have a very large community gathering, we'll meet some technocrats and then we'll have a dinner with the leaders from the Dallas area," he added.



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The Indian Overseas Congress chief further said that Rahul Gandhi will travel to Washington DC where there is a plan to have similar interactions with a variety of people, including think tanks, national press clubs and others.

"There are a lot of events planned with a variety of people because we find that people also have a lot of interest in the states we run with a Congress government. We look forward to a very successful visit and look forward to welcoming Rahul Gandhi to the US," he said.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi won two constituencies (Rae Bareli and Wayanad) in the Lok Sabha polls but resigned from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to contest a bypoll.

Earlier in June this year, the Congress Working Committee passed the resolution and appointed Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.