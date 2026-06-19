Rahul Gandhi turns 56; PM Modi extends ‘best wishes’ and prayers for long life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 wished Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on his 56th birthday, joining a host of leaders from across the political spectrum in extending greetings.

In a post on X, Narendra Modi said: “Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life.”

Birthday celebrations were also marked at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, where posters were put up to commemorate the occasion. Gandhi is expected to celebrate the day with party workers.

Several Congress leaders used social media to convey their wishes. Revanth Reddy described Gandhi as an “ever-inspiring leader”, praising his commitment to “democratic values, social justice, and the welfare of the people”.

“His steadfast commitment to democratic values, social justice, and the welfare of the people continues to inspire many,” Reddy wrote, wishing him good health and strength in public service.

The official handle of the Indian National Congress also paid tribute to Gandhi, highlighting his political journey and role within the party. The post praised his “relentless fight against injustice, inequality and the misuse of power” and said he had become “Gen Z’s voice” by advocating for the aspirations of younger Indians.

Currently serving as the 12th Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi represents the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh, a seat he won in the 2024 general election. He previously represented Wayanad in Kerala from 2019 to 2024 and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2019.

Born on June 19, 1970, Gandhi is the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He also served as president of the Congress party from December 2017 until July 2019.