Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has appealed for restraint and respect in political discourse following the defeat of Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet posted on July 12, Gandhi emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum in the face of electoral outcomes.

"Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter," Gandhi stated.

He further added, "Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength."

Winning and losing happen in life.



I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter.



Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 12, 2024

This call for civility comes in the wake of Irani's loss to Congress candidate Kishori Lal by a significant margin of 1,67,196 votes in the Lok Sabha election. The defeat marks a reversal of fortunes for Irani, who had previously unseated Gandhi himself in the 2019 election, ending the Gandhi family's long-standing hold on the constituency.

Irani has been seen as a rising star in the BJP following her 2019 victory. Her loss in Amethi, a constituency with deep ties to the Gandhi family, represents a notable shift in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.