Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, emphasised the urgent need to revive tourism in Wayanad while discussing relief efforts for the recent landslides with local Congress leaders on September 1.

Highlighting the importance of the tourism sector for the region’s recovery, Gandhi noted that Wayanad's stunning landscapes remain largely unaffected, despite the landslides that struck specific areas.

"Wayanad is steadily recovering from the devastation caused by the landslides. While much remains to be done, it's heartening to see communities and organisations coming together in relief efforts," Gandhi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He stressed that revitalising tourism is crucial for aiding the local population, especially once the monsoon season ends. He emphasised the importance of making a concerted effort to bring tourists back to Wayanad, stating that the perception of the entire region being dangerous was misleading, as only a localised area had been affected. He expressed confidence that Wayanad would soon be ready to welcome visitors with its natural charm.

Gandhi also addressed several challenges that still need attention in the relief and rehabilitation process, including poor interdepartmental coordination, inadequate compensation, and the loss of livelihoods.

"As far as I know, there are four or five things which we need to put pressure on. One is poor inter-departmental coordination in relief and rehabilitation, second is inadequate compensation, third is the rent issue that I raised, then many people have lost livelihoods, including vehicles and plantations, and finally the impact of tourism," he said.

A study by World Weather Attribution (WWA) found that the heavy rainfall triggering the landslides was intensified by about 10 per cent due to human-caused climate change, further complicating recovery efforts.