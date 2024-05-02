Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying he started his party's campaign with Bharat Jodo Yatra that will end with a 'Congress Dhoondho Yatra,' suggesting that the party will get a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah alleged that Rahul, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and SP's Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya fearing this may alienate their vote bank.

Shah said that this election is for ending terrorism and Naxalism and making India the third major economy globally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 1 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never do away with reservations for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Class, adding that it will not even allow the Congress to do so.



Also Read: BJP will not remove reservations, will not allow Congress to do so, says Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in Katghora town of Chhattisgarh, Shah alleged that Congress' tactic was to lie repeatedly. He advised its president Mallikarjun Kharge not to speak lies for the sake of the "family" (referring to the Nehru-Gandhi family) as eventually he would be blamed for its loss in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the rally in support of BJP candidate from the Korba constituency Saroj Pandey, Shah accused Congress of nurturing terrorism and Naxalism to win elections.

Furthermore, he also alleged that the Congress' formula has always been to speak lies loudly and repetitively. He also advised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge not to speak lies for a family because later, he will be blamed for its loss in the Lok Sabha elections.