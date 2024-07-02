Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote to Speaker Om Birla, expressing his dismay over the expunging of significant portions of his recent speech in Parliament. Gandhi has requested that the expunged remarks be restored to parliamentary records and called it "selective expunction".

Gandhi alleged, "I also wish to draw attention to the speech of Anurag Thakur that was full of allegations. However, surprisingly only one word has been expunged. With due respect to your good self, this selective expunction defies logic."

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In his letter, Gandhi conveyed his shock and disappointment at the removal of substantial parts of his address, which he believes undermines the principles of parliamentary democracy.

"I am shocked to note the manner in which a considerable portion of my speech has been simply taken off from the proceedings under the garb of expunction," he wrote.

He argued that the expunction of his remarks goes against the fundamental tenets of parliamentary democracy. "Taking off from records my considered remarks goes against the very tenets of parliamentary democracy," the letter read.

See the letter here:

Gandhi's speech, delivered during a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, included critical observations on various government policies and actions. The decision to expunge parts of his speech sparked controversy, with opposition leaders arguing that it restricts their ability to hold the government accountable.

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The Congress party has rallied behind Gandhi, emphasising the need for robust and open debate in Parliament. Party leaders have called for a review of the expunction process to ensure that it does not stifle dissenting voices.