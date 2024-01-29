Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Bihar on January 29 after an absence of nearly two years as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.' The tour enters the state amidst a notable political shift following the surprising return of former ally Nitish Kumar to the BJP-led NDA, leaving the Congress without its previous coalition partner.

Gandhi's Bihar tour kicks off in the district of Kishanganj known for its sizable Muslim population and as a stronghold for the Congress party. This marks Gandhi's first visit to Bihar since the 2020 assembly poll campaign. The schedule includes a public meeting in Kishanganj followed by significant rallies in Purnea and Katihar on consecutive days as shared by Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan.

After his engagements in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi is set to travel to West Bengal on Thursday via Araria district. He plans to return to Bihar a few days later through Jharkhand, according to state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Leaders of the state Congress reveal that key alliance partners in Bihar such as RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have been invited to the rally at Purnea. Even Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president who had previously shared power with the Congress before a surprising change has accepted the invitation.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' holds significance as it not only marks Rahul Gandhi's return to Bihar but also comes at a crucial juncture in the state's political landscape.