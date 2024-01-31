Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's car, which he was was travelling in was allegedly attacked and its windscreen smashed during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Bengal leg today.

As per Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's Bengal unit chief, the incident occurred after the yatra entered the state’s Malda district from Bihar's Katihar this morning.

The attack resulted in the rear windowpane of the vehicle being shattered after what sources claimed was due to stone pelting. However, Gandhi himself remained unharmed.

Follwing the incident, Gandhi disembarked from the vehicle and examined the damaged windscreen. The Wayanad MP was seen sitting on the roof of the car, which was slowly moving as he waved at large crowds that gathered along the road.

"Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. "Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a small incident, but something could have happened too."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said, “Our car windshield has been, broken but our yatra won’t be deterred and INDIA alliance won’t bow down. Let me remind Bengal Chief Minister has herself said strengthening the INDIA bloc is also her aim."

Interestingly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also scheduled to begin her 'Jonosanjog Yatra' at English Bazar in Malda on Wednesday. According to reports, security arrangements were beefed up in the two districts in view of the Chief Minister's visit.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with a roadshow in Bihar’s Katihar district. It re-entered Bengal through Debipur, Ratua in Malda district. The first phase of the yatra in Bengal had concluded on Monday.

On February 1, the Nyay Yatra will reach Murshidabad before exiting the state the next day.