Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's seating position at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort has ignited considerable discussion. Gandhi was spotted in the second-last row among Olympic medallists, a departure from the typical protocol that usually places the Leader of the Opposition in a prominent front row seat.

This year’s event, marking India's 78th Independence Day, featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In a notable shift, Gandhi was seen alongside members of India's hockey team, including Gurjant Singh. Front-row seats were reserved for Olympic medallists such as Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and members of the bronze-winning hockey team, including captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh.

Government sources from the Ministry of Defence, which oversees the event’s arrangements, clarified that the seating arrangement was adjusted to honor the Olympic champions. Traditionally, the Leader of the Opposition is seated in the front row, equivalent to a Cabinet Minister's rank. However, the decision to prioritize Olympic medallists for these seats led to Gandhi's placement further back.

Historically, during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, Sonia Gandhi, then Leader of the Opposition, consistently occupied a front-row seat. The position of Leader of the Opposition has been unfilled since 2014 due to the Congress party's lack of sufficient seats. The Congress increased its tally to 99 in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but the BJP-led NDA retained power with a reduced mandate.